Manchester United reveal £19.6m payoff for José Mourinho and staff

Manchester United paid Jose Mourinho and his staff £19.6m in compensation following his sacking in December.

United revealed the figures in their second quarter financial results.

Mourinho was sacked after a run of poor results, culminating in a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool, that left them 11 points off fourth place in the Premier League.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won 10 of his first 11 games before Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat by Paris St-Germain.

Within the financial results, which were released to the New York Stock Exchange, it said: “Exceptional items for the quarter were £19.6m, relating to compensation to the former manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office.”

Mourinho’s next move will be in broadcasting he will host a fortnightly Champions League show on the Russian TV channel RTE called On the Touchline with José Mourinho, due to start on 7 March.