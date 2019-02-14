Marek Hamsik brings 12-year Napoli stay to a close with Chinese move

Marek Hamsik has brought his Napoli career to a close after completing a switch to Chinese side Dalian Yifang, the club have confirmed.

The move had been in the offing for almost two weeks with Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti telling reporters Hamsik was close to a move after the 3-0 win over Sampdoria earlier this month.

“Un capitano, un esempio, un calciatore e un uomo che Napoli amerà per sempre. E che per sempre resterà nella nostra storia.” 💙 #GrazieCap17ano⁰⁰

— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 14, 2019

Lawyers of the Serie A side had revealed on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached to take Hamsik to China.

Mattia Grassani told Radio Kiss Kiss: “Hamsik is a Dalian player from this evening.”

With a deal now done, the Slovakia international is expected in China on Friday to push through the formalities of signing a contract and joining his new team-mates.