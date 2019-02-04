Napoli’s Marek Hamsik closing in on China move, Ancelotti confirms

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik is on the verge of leaving the club for a Chinese Super League side, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Hamsik, who has scored 121 goals for the club, started Saturday’s 3-0 win over Sampdoria.

Ancelotti said the club has “great respect” for the Slovak midfielder who has made “history”.

“Talks are in progress,” said the Italian. “If he wants a new experience, we are inclined to make it happen.”

The 31-year-old joined Napoli from Slovan Bratislava in 2007 and became the club’s leading scorer in December 2017 when he overtook Diego Maradona’s record of 115 goals, before overhauling Giuseppe Bruscolotti’s total of 511 appearances in November.