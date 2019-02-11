Paul Scholes takes first step into management with Oldham

Paul Scholes has taken his first step into football management after being named manager at Oldham Athletic.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder, 44, has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the team he supports.

He was cleared by the English Football League to take the role, despite holding a 10% stake in Salford City.

Here's the news you've been waiting for… Latics Appoint Paul Scholes As New Manager! #oafchttps://t.co/Kc4O6jLvxa — Oldham Athletic AFC (@OfficialOAFC) February 11, 2019

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel excited about the team,” said Scholes.

“It’s a squad that should be pushing for promotion – that might be out of reach for this season, but certainly next season.”

Scholes, who will be bringing in former Latics coach Mike Priest as his assistant, takes over with the club 14th in the table, nine points off the play-offs and 14 points above the relegation zone.