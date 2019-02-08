Phil Jones signs new Manchester United deal until 2023

Phil Jones has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal at Manchester United that will keep him at the club until 2023.

United, who signed Jones from Blackburn in 2011, have the option to extend the centre-back’s contract by a further 12 months.

After signing the deal, Jones said: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season.

“I would like to thank Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”

Solskjaer, who has played Jones in all 10 of his matches as United’s caretaker manager, added: “Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player.

“He has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team.