Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale faces possible 12-match ban over gesture in derby

Gareth Bale could be banned for up to 12 games over his goal celebration in Real Madrid’s La Liga encounter against rivals Atletico Madrid.

The league’s organising body said the Wales forward faces a sanction for a “provocative gesture” made after scoring Real’s third goal and his 100th for the club in the 3-1 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano last week.

The incident will be referred to the Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee, who will then decide if Bale should be punished.

The statement said Bale “lifted his right arm near his head in a clear sign of provocation towards the fans, then giving a gesture which could be seen as obscene and disdainful by folding his arm and striking it with his other hand”.

If the committee determines that Bale intentionally caused a hostile reaction among supporters, he will be banned for between four and 12 games, according to the federation’s statutes.

Bale could, however, be suspended for between one and three games if his celebration did not cause a hostile reaction but is deemed to have provoked supporters.