Roberto Firmino doubt for Liverpool clash with Bayern Munich due to virus

Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich after missing training on Monday with a virus.

Firmino is the fourth Liverpool player to fall ill since the start of the month, following a warm-weather trip to Dubai in January.

Liverpool have since taken advantage of their exit from the FA Cup to travel to Marbella, but it has seen Firmino fall ill on their return.

Dejan Lovren also missed training and will have a last-minute fitness test on a hamstring injury.

Klopp gave an injury update on Monday, saying: “I don’t know 100 percent. It’s Monday and we play on Tuesday so most of that should be clear.”