Unopposed Uefa boss Aleksander Ceferin re-elected on four-year term

Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected as Uefa president for the next four years, while England’s Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has been voted on to the Fifa Council.

Ceferin, 51, was elected unopposed to continue his role in charge of European football’s governing body.

Clarke won the vote of Uefa delegates to be admitted to the Fifa Council for a four-year term.

He defeated Northern Ireland’s David Martin 37 votes to 18.

The decisions were taken by delegates from the 55 member associations at the Uefa Congress in Rome.

Aleksander Čeferin has been formally re-elected as UEFA President for a new term (2019-2023). Congratulations, Mr Čeferin! #UEFACongress pic.twitter.com/5OjI6ReCuI — UEFA (@UEFA) February 7, 2019

Slovenian lawyer Ceferin took over as Uefa president in 2016 after France’s Michel Platini stepped down after being banned by Fifa over ethics breaches.

After being re-elected, Ceferin said there would be an overhaul of club competitions and reaffirmed there would be no breakaway Super League while he was in charge.

“We will work hand-in-hand with our partner, the European Club Association, to design the club competitions of the future,” Ceferin said.

“Club competitions that are in keeping with the times, full of excitement and intensity and open, which will bring a new dimension to European football.”