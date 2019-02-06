West Ham launch investigation into alleged racist abuse against Salah

West Ham are investigating after a video emerged of a fan racially abusing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during Monday’s 1-1 draw at London Stadium.

Egypt striker Salah, 26, was filmed on a mobile phone from a section of home supporters as he was taking a corner.

The footage, taken by a fellow fan, shows expletives directed at Salah including about his Muslim religion.

In a statement, West Ham said they have “a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour”.

It continued: “We are an inclusive football club. Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium.

“There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium.”