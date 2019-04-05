Gotze makes new Liverpool hint

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Götze has spoken again of his admiration for ex-boss Jurgen Klopp, prompting rumours of a potential reunion in the Summer.

Gotze, 26, played under Klopp at Dortmund before both departed, with the Germany international heading to Bayern Munich for 3 years, before returning to the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium in 2016.

But with just one year left on his contract, the World Cup winner, with 63 caps, has hinted that a potential link up with his old boss could be something he’d want to consider, having had discussions back in 2016 before his Dortmund return:

“He knew that I wanted to leave Bayern. Of course, we talked. He knows me very well and that I am always looking for new challenges” Gotze said.

“I often speak to Klopp. He brought me to the first team when I was 17 and he made it all possible. We never stopped talking.”