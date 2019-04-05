Pogba set for Man Utd stay as double exit planned

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to stay at Old Trafford this summer, despite reports linking him with Real Madrid recently.

The French World Cup winner has experienced an up and down season, with most of his good form coming following the exit of Jose Mourinho and arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However despite recent links away from the club, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has reportedly suggested that United would not want to sell him seeing as they intend to offload Spaniards Anders Herrera and Juan Mata. A further sale of Pogba would then become much more unlikely.

Solskjaer has also spoken out lately saying that Pogba has made clear his intention to stay in any case, and with The Sun suggesting United are ready to offer him a new bumper contract, all roads point to the former Juventus man staying for the long term.

Pogba has been key to United’s resurgence in form, that has taken them to within 3 points of the top 4, even if that form has taken a slight turn of the worse with 2 defeats in he last 3 outings.