West Ham Dzeko links return

West Ham could be lining up a summer move for AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko, according to reports in the Express.

Dzeko, 33, played under Hammers manager Mauricio Pellegrini at Manchester City, with the Bosnian scoring 50 goals in 130 matches, on his way to winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, League Cup and Community shield.

West Ham have struggled for goals this term, currently having netted 41 times in the league, and their top scorer is midfielder Felipe Anderson, on 8 goals.

Dzeko’s goalscoring has also slowed down in what has been a difficult season for the Giallorossi, scoring 7 goals compared to the 16 he finished last year in Serie A.

Back in October he revealed he felt it was probably unlikely he would return to England, but made clear his interest in such a move could remain, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s probably too late for me to return to the Premier League, but you never know: we’ll see,” the Bosnian said at a Press conference.

“I love English football, I played in the Premier League for four-and-a-half years and enjoyed it a lot, even if I’m happy at Roma right now.”