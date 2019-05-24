Antonine Griezmann set to dominate transfer headlines this window

Undoubtedly, France international Antoine Griezmann is one of the biggest talents in football. And when a player of such calibre becomes available in the market, it is surely going to make a lot of noise.

Since moving to Atletico Madrid in 2014, Griezmann has been linked with an exit for the club almost every window. However, the 28-year-old is finally set to make his exit from Atletico this summer.

Griezmann has publicly announced that he would be leaving Atletico in the summer, and that has already put a lot of clubs on alert.

La Liga giants Barcelona have strongly been linked with the forward, and some reports have claimed that they are favourites to sign him. However, at the same time, some reports have claimed that Barcelona might be short on funds to finance the £100m+ plus.

Hence, it’s no surprise that Manchester United have also joined the race. United’s interest in the player is nothing new as they have been linked with the player on multiple times in the past.

According to the Independent, the French star is not certain to join Barcelona, and United officials have already opened talks with player’s representatives.

Only time will tell where Griezmann will play his next, but its certain that this transfer is going to dominate the headlines for days to come.