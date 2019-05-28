Bayern Munich Confirm Interest In Man City Star

Bayern Munich club president Uli Hoeness has named Manchester City star Leroy Sane as his club’s priority transfer target.

The 23 year old has produced stunning displays for the Premier League champions whenever he got the nod, but he wasn’t a regular name on Pep Guardiola’s team sheet.

Sane, who was signed from Schalke 04 in 2016, could find his way back to the Bundesliga next season as he pursues regular first team football.

Being asked on Sane, Hoeness replied “Yes, we are dealing with that name at the moment.”

The Bundesliga giants are eager to recruit wide flanks reinforcements as they bid farewell to Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery.

Sane, who bagged 16 goals for Manchester City in all competitions last season, has been identified as an ideal replacement by the Bavarians and reportedly they have already offered €80m for the German.