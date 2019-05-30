Big-name players who could be leaving Man City

Now that another enthralling Premier League season has drawn to a close, let’s take a look at some big-name players at Manchester City who may well be leaving the club this summer.

Pep Guardiola has some decisions to make regarding three semi-regular, multi-talented first-teamers this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan, now 28, is yet to sign an extension to his current contract which is due to expire in June 2020, one year from now.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder made 23 starts and 8 substitute appearances this season under Guardiola as he helped City to an unprecedented domestic treble. However, the German international has kept his options open by not signing a new contract at City yet.

Gundogan is sure to have many suitors in the Bundesliga and all over Europe so it will be interesting to see what he decides over the coming months.

Leroy Saneis Guardiola’s most troubling concern. Sane is a top-level footballer who can cause havoc for defences as he cuts in from the left at every opportunity.

The 23-year-old former Schalke star joined City in 2016 for €50 million but he has never nailed down a definite starting place in what Guardiola considers to be his best eleven.

Sane started 21 league games and came on as a sub on 10 occasions. He managed 10 goals and 10 assists in those games.

Sane’s contract runs out in the summer of 2021, meaning City will need to tie down such a young talent soon so they don’t lose out on what would surely be an astronomical transfer fee should he decide to wind down the last 24 months of his current contract.

City’s Brazilian midfielder Fernandinhois now 34 and, like Gundogan, only has a year left to run on his existing deal at City. The importance of Fernandinho’s role in City’s midfield cannot be overstated yet it’s also unlikely he will be offered a new contract at the Etihad next summer when he’s 35.

Fernandinho signed for City in 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk for €40 million. He has been one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe since his arrival in the Premier League and when he does leave City they will struggle to replace him. Who City and Guardiola sign to fill Fernandinho’s boots will be very interesting indeed.

City are likely to bring in some added talent this summer to strengthen the squad for another go at the Champions League next season.