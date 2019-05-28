Chelsea explain Sarri’s outburst

Earlier today, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri stormed out of his side’s training session ahead of their Europa League final with Arsenal on Wednesday.

The incident took place during a training session open to media in Baku, and it quickly went viral all over the internet.

At first, many football fans assumed that the Italian’s reaction was due to Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz coming to blows in training just minutes before.

Maurizio Sarri stormed out of Chelsea training just one day before the Europa League Final kicks-off.



David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain squared up. N’golo Kante likely not to play and Pedro is reportedly out also.



What’s the f*cking point in even playing? pic.twitter.com/FRtNwjkpNd — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) May 28, 2019

However, a Chelsea spokesperson has dismissed this story and has claimed that Sarri’s reaction was not down to any of his players. Rather he was upset because his players were not able to practise set plays due to the presence of the media.

#cfc spokesman on #Sarri incident: "Maurizio’s frustration displayed at the end of training was not related to any of his players, but was due to not being able to practise set-plays in the final 15 minutes of the hour-long training session as it remained open to media." — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) May 28, 2019

It has been a less-than-ideal preparation for Sarri and his boys ahead of the final. Chelsea have been hit hard with injury concerns with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Pedro doubts to participate. And just a day before the game, these negative stories certainly won’t make things better in Chelsea’s camp.

However, Sarri might not have to worry about this dressing room for long as he has been strongly linked with the vacant Juventus job.