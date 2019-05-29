Five transfers that could break the 100m-mark this summer window

It’s going to be a huge summer window in the world of football. Spanish giants Real Madrid need a huge overhaul, and everyone knows they are going to spend a lot of money.

The same can be said about Manchester United. Their below-par finish to the season has made it obvious that they need to sign a number of players this window.

With these two superpowers sniffing for the top talent, we can see some transfer records breaking this summer. Besides, the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich would also love to have a say in the market.

The 100m-mark doesn’t hold the same weight in football as it once used to, but it’s still a significant amount of money to spend on one player. You can still count the number of transfers that have cost more than 100m on your fingers. However, the way things are going in football, we assume that it won’t be possible quite soon.

Eden Hazard

The Chelsea superstar is the most obvious name on this list. It’s common knowledge in football that the Belgian wants to join Real Madrid and even Zinedine Zidane is a fan of him. Since he only has one year left on his current, Chelsea have no option but to sell him. Despite Hazard’s contract situation, Real Madrid will have to pay a hefty price for the 28-year-old.

Antoine Griezmann

The French superstar has publicly announced that he is going to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. His current release clause reportedly stands at £109m, and we feel that a lot of clubs would be eager to pay that amount. Initially, Barcelona were strongly linked with the forward, but it appears that even Manchester United have joined them in the race.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe recently admitted that he has reached a turning point in his career, and many believe he too wants to leave his current club. PSG paid Monaco near £150m to sign the teenager. Hence, one can assume that he is going to cost a bomb to any potential suitor. Real Madrid have been strongly linked with the World Cup winner.

Neymar

The Brazilian signed for PSG with a lot of ambitions. His £200m move to the Parisian side made him the most expensive player in the game. However, all hasn’t gone well for both parties, especially in Europe. There have been consistent rumours that he is unhappy in Paris, and many top clubs would pounce on the opportunity if he becomes available in the market.

Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho joined Barcelona for an initial fee of £105, rising up to £142, in January of the last year. However, it appears that his Catalan dream is already over. The former Liverpool star never quite settled at the La Liga club, and now Barcelona are looking to cut their losses. According to reports, Chelsea wants him as the replacement for Hazard.