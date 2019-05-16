Gary Neville Wants New Fullbacks At Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes the club needs to follow the footsteps of city rivals Manchester City and invest heavily on recruiting new fullbacks.

The 44 year old, widely considered as the best right back in Man United’s history, have urged former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to splash the cash for bringing in a world class fullback rather than gambling on promising but unproved players,

“I don’t know why United have had such problems at right-back. You can’t keep signing full-backs for £15m. Over the past few years they’ve spent nearly £100m on five full-backs,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“City spent big on Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy. Maybe United would be better buying the correct full-back first time up for £40 million or £50 million and have them for seven years, because it’s cost them that much in the end trying different full-backs.”

After the Sir Alex Ferguson era , Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Guillermo Varela were signed by the record time English champions but other than Luke Shaw at left back, none of them managed to cement their position at the club.

The right back position has been a major problem area for Man United, with Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian failing to convince the manager to claim a starting berth.

Ashley Young has often been deployed on the right flank of United defense but he also drew severe criticism for his exhibits this season.

“Ashley Young is not the person to start criticising at Manchester United; he’s been asked to play right back, left back, left wing back, right wing back,” Neville defended the England international. “He’s doing it brilliantly well, but he’s not a right back! I think Antonio Valencia did well for two seasons but I think he was more of a right winger.”