“Grealish staying at Aston Villa”

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has poured cold water on reports that Jack Grealish will be making a summer exit from Villa park.

Grealish has been often linked with a move to Tottenham, most recently in the January transfer window, but the Midlands club have been able to keep hold of him while in the Championship.

That situation may change on Monday should they defeat Derby County in the Championship Play-off Final, but promotion or not, Smith has warned off potential suitors for the attacking midfielder:

“He loves Aston Villa and he’ll want nothing more than to get promoted with Aston Villa. If we don’t go up he’ll cost someone a hell of a lot of money if they want to buy him. He is committed to Aston Villa and we’ve not even spoken about it otherwise.”

This season Grealish, 23, has made 33 league appearances, scoring six goals and making seven assists, and was Man of the Match in the first leg of the Play-off semi-final with rivals West Brom.