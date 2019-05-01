Klopp Laughs Off “Curse” Talk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remains optimistic of his team’s title ambitions this season despite a demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The defeat left the Reds a mountain to climb as they need to score a minimum of three goals at Anfield within regulation time to keep their hopes of playing two consecutive UEFA Champions League final alive.

Liverpool fans might have to endure seeing their beloved team ending the season empty handed despite mounting a formidable title charge both home and Europe.

The Reds will agonizingly miss out on the English crown albeit picking up more than 90 points throughout the season, should Manchester City manage to win their remaining two fixtures.

Looking back at his career, Jurgen Klopp would probably consider him to be the unluckiest manager till date having won only once in seven tournament finals. He also saw his teams narrowly missing out on UCL glory twice, having lost the finals to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid as Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager, respectively.

As two more near misses lurk around the corner, should Klopp consider himself to be cursed? Well, he doesn’t!

“No! Really never….” The German manager replied with an atypical laughter upon being asked the question.

“As far as I know I’m healthy, my family is healthy, I do the job I love. That makes me already a very fortunate person.”

“Try everything you can. Take and get what you can and if not try it again if you are ready for it,” he went on.

“And I am ready for it. That is what I am – I was never cursed. I don’t feel cursed, though it’s an interesting word!”