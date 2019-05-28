Man City Deny Guardiola Rumours

Manchester City board member Alberto Galassi dismissed rumors regarding Pep Guardiola joining Juventus.

“I want to clarify what has been reported in the last few days and confirm what Guardiola said last week during the press conference,” said Galassi on Sky Italy.

“He wants to stay at Manchester City. Besides, a club like Juventus would not have allowed such a news to come out like this. Man City could not have been left out without knowing and being advised.

“This rumour is unfounded. It is unbelievable that the media pursue these kind of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay.

“He is a great professional and he can’t believe his words are not listened to. He does not want to leave. Therefore, the problem does not exist because the whole matter does not exist.”

Galassi also insists he talked with Juventus board of directors vice chairman about the matter: “Yes, I spoke with Pavel Nedved today, I have known him for a very long time. We laughed at these rumours. And we realised that this whole issue had become ridiculous.”