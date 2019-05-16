Manchester City Odds-On For 2019/20 Premier League Title

Most fans are just catching their breath from an incredible 2018/19 Premier League season that went right to the wire, but it hasn’t stopped odds-crunchers from looking beyond to next season. Indeed, Bet365’s release of odds for the 2019/20 season will delight some fans, while make others – looking at you, Manchester United fans – want to curl up in a ball and start crying.

Anyway, the main take away is that Man City have been cited at just 8/11 to win the title, which is quite the statement given how close the race was between City and Liverpool this term. While bookies can vary in everything from odds-setting to betting offers, there is likely to be a bit of a consensus around City’s price once other betting companies release their odds for the new season. Make no mistake about it: City are, once again, hot favourites. The Reds, meanwhile, are priced at 3/1, which will surely be lumped upon by fans, especially if they land the Champions League title on 1stJune.

United need to refurbish from top to bottom

Manchester United are third favourites, by a considerable margin. 9/1 is cited by Bet365 for Ole Solskjaer’s men to win a first title since 2013. Those odds warrant further scrutiny though, as Bet365 will have factored in that United will be making a big splash in the transfer market this summer. The fact that United will spend, yet still represent a bet of over 10 times the returns their cross-city rivals really underlines the rebuilding job at Old Trafford. Indeed, many fans will be more interested in who is leaving rather than who is coming in: It really feels like a mess at the moment.

Spurs, who continue to have speculation surrounding manager Mauricio Pochettino, are next in line at 12/1. It’s an interesting situation at Spurs. For years, it has felt like the first order of business each summer was to hold on to their best players. Yet, there is a sense that Spurs might need to really make a couple of statement signings to put them on to the same level as Liverpool and City. Although, many neutrals will believe their odds should be a lot lower than United’s.

Chelsea fans hold breath on Hazard

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are priced at 20/1 for the title. Of the pair, one would argue that Chelsea are perhaps a bit overpriced. Maurizio Sarri has not yet got Chelsea playing the way he would like, but they nevertheless secured Champions League football with room to spare. How can you price Chelsea at more than double the odds of Manchester United, a team who finished well below Chelsea in the table? Of course, all eyes will be on Eden Hazard and his rumoured transfer this summer. Will that change things? Maybe. But you would expect any funds raised by his sale to be invested in the squad. Put simply, it’s not a stretch to imagine Chelsea can improve next season.

We are moving into miracle territory now, but Everton and Wolves are both given odds of 150/1 to win the league next season. It doesn’t feel like it could happen, but either club could break the top six or top four if things go right. Leicester City are next in line at 250/1, with West Ham sitting at 500/1. You would imagine either club would be happy with breaking the top six. All other teams are 1,000/1 or above. Incidentally, Sheffield United are the early favourites for relegation at 4/6, although that could change once the Championship Playoff Finals have wrapped up.