Manchester United face a battle in keeping David de Gea

It has been stressed enough in the media that Manchester United need an overhaul in the summer. A lot of faces are supposed to make exit, while a lot of new faces are expected to arrive at Old Trafford in the summer.

However, United’s main battle may lie elsewhere this window. The Red Devils face a tough fight to keep their star goalkeeper David de Gea at the club. The Spaniard has only one year left in his deal with United, and according to Sky Sports, he has turned down the latest offer on the table.

United were faced with a familiar situation in 2015, but De Gea’s move to Real Madrid fell through at the last moment and he ended up signing a new five-year deal with the Manchester side.

According to reports, De Gea demands parity with high earners at the club like Alexis Sanchez. Furthermore, he wants assurances that United would be fighting for top prizes in football.

The Spaniard suffered a loss of form in the second half of the last season and made several high-profile errors. However, this doesn’t change the fact that he has been United’s best player for last few years. And his departure would leave a big hole in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

This is only the beginning of the summer, and we expect a lot of twists and turns in this transfer saga in coming weeks.