Pochettino at the pinnacle

Tottenham fans everywhere will have breathed a collective sigh of relief when Manchester United offered Ole Gunnar Solksjaer a full-time contract and Real Madrid brought Zinedine Zidane back to the club.

The powers-that-be at Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu had long been rumoured to be biding their time before making an official approach for Pochettino, possibly luring him away from The Lilywhites.

With those roles filled, for now, it meant Spurs fans could relax a little this summer, knowing United and Real are not actively pursuing their man.

However, with this week's news that Max Allegri is stepping away from his position as Juventus' boss, it might be another reason for Spurs to fret about where Poch's future lies.

Can Pochettino hope to achieve anything more at the north London club?

Yes, the trophy cabinet hasn't been added to since the Argentine's arrival in 2014, but the progress the club has made in those five years is clear for all to see. The team's Premier League (PL) finishes (5th, 3rd, 2nd, 3rd, 4th) give Pochettino the highest average placing of any Spurs boss in the PL era. And this now culminates in a first-ever Champions League (CL) final appearance when Spurs face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1st.

Impressively, Pochettino managed to get his team to this season’s CL final having not made any incoming transfers since 2017. The club’s finances were tied up with the move to their new 62,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Pochettino had to be patient. He proved to be both patient and competent.

While the ‘net spend’ argument might not be for everyone, it certainly shows the level of Poch’s abilities as a coach and man-manager. He has managed to get this Spurs team to consistently over-perform and battle it out with clubs whose wage-bills and transfer fees would dwarf the types of figures the accountants are familiar with in north London.

To manage another top-four PL finish, his fourth in a row at the club, while navigating an unforgettable journey to a CL final showdown with Liverpool in Madrid, is simply outstanding.

Daniel Levy and his cohorts surely would not have expected to continue making such relative progress in a season when Poch’s resources were limited as far as transfers were concerned. Behind the scenes, it’s entirely possible that they had discussed the distinct possibility of the club stagnating for a year or so.

Yet, here they are. A trip to Madrid awaits them as they make their claim for European football’s biggest prize.

The Spurs team, board and fans will be hoping that no matter what the outcome in Madrid, Pochettino feels there is still work to be done and that he will be given the backing to do it in north London for another few seasons at least.