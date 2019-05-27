Real Madrid Issue Official Statement Addressing Pochettino

Real Madrid have issued a official statement dismissing Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino’s claims that his team were denied access to Los Blancos training facility.

The Lily Whites will fly into the Spanish capital soon ahead of their Champions League final clash with Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano, home to Real Madrid’s derby rivals Atletico Madrid, on June 1. Both clubs will be using Atletico’s training centre during their stay in Madrid.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Pochettino lightheartedly claimed that he asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to accommodate his club in Real’s facility, but the latter turned it down.

Pochettino said: “Ahead of the final, we will train at Valdebebas and sleep in a nearby hotel.

“I asked Florentino to let us sleep in the sports centre, but he told me that I can only sleep there when I become the coach of Real Madrid.”

The Real Madrid authority failed to see the funny side, however, and have come up with a strong response to the Argentine’s remarks.

A statement declared: “Real Madrid CF is surprised by the suggestions made by the coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino, about a supposed request made to our club so that his team could stay at the Ciudad Real Madrid before the final of the Champions League.

“Real Madrid CF wants to make it clear that it is outright false that this request was produced. Our club has always shown its absolute availability to meet all the requests made by UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Club Atlético de Madrid, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.

“All requests submitted to Real Madrid have referred only and exclusively to the use of the training camps of the Ciudad Real Madrid and its changing rooms. And all of them have been granted by our club.

“Thus, Liverpool plans to train in our facilities on Saturday, June 1 in the morning. Tottenham, for its part, will do so on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31.

“Real Madrid CF also wants to emphasise that the accommodation of the final teams of the Champions League are assigned by UEFA following criteria of organisation and security. And that at no time has our club been requested that these teams could be accommodated in the facilities of Ciudad Real Madrid.”