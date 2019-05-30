Several Arsenal players facing exodus after the Europa League debacle

Arsenal are still reeling following their embarrassing defeat to Chelsea in the final of Europa League.

Gunners’ spectacular collapse in the second half has left a lot of questions hanging over the squad, and it is clear that a lot of Arsenal careers have come to an end.

Manager Unai Emery also made this very clear following the game, when he said that some of his players would need to leave in the summer.

“Our idea is to continue to carry on and improve with the young players that have arrived,” Emery said. “Maybe some players need to leave but it’s not the moment to speak about that.”

The first name on that list could be that of German superstar Mesut Ozil. The playmaker has had a strained relationship with Emery throughout the season, and his performance in Baku doesn’t make for a good reading. He failed to have any kind of impact in the game, and his substitution in the second half was met with boos from Arsenal fans present in the stadium.

Secondly, Arsenal’s defence has looked suspect throughout the season. Even though he didn’t feature in the final, Shkodran Mustafi has looked unimpressive throughout the season. The likes of Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny have been at the club for a long time, but it looks like that even these two won’t be playing at this level for long.

With the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck also leaving, one thing is certain that there will lots of changes at the North London club this summer.