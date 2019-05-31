The genius of Sergio Aguero

In July 2011, Manchester City paid Atletico Madrid €36 million to acquire the services of their young Argentine striker, Sergio Aguero.

Aguero had enjoyed five seasons with Atleti after joining them from Independiente in Argentina in 2006. Even though Aguero was only 18 when he moved to LaLiga he was still Atletico Madrid’s record signing at the time, moving for €21.7 million.

Standing at 5’8” tall, Aguero is smaller than the average footballer but what he lacks in height he makes up for in strength, technique and tenacity. He has arguably been one of the best and most consistent strikers on the planet since his arrival in the Premier League.

Even though he was still only 23 when he moved to England, Aguero had plenty of experience to go with his talent already.

In five years with Atletico Madrid, he had 74 goals in 175 league appearances for the Rojiblancos. Aguero had also played his part in Atleti’s 2010 Europa League success, beating Roy Hodgson’s Fulham side in the final.

Aguero would have to wait for his first ever league title. It arrived in Manchester when Aguero scored an injury-time winner over Queens Park Rangers in 2012 to spark scenes of absolute delirium in the stands and on the City bench. If anyone had doubted Aguero’s ability to chip in when his team needed him most, they didn’t after that game.

In total, ‘Kun’ has now won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups with Manchester City. The Champions League continues to elude Aguero and his manager, Pep Guardiola, however.

Aguero is Manchester City’s record goalscorer of all time. At the moment, his tally is 231 goals in all competitions for The Cityzens. In the Premier League, Aguero has scored 164 times for City while laying on 50 assists for his teammates. He has surpassed the 20-league-goal barrier in six of his eight seasons at the Etihad.

With Aguero turning 31 this week, it remains unclear how big a part he will be expected to play at City in the next year or two. There are two years remaining on Aguero’s current contract meaning he will be 33 when that expires.

He certainly hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down or any kind of regression on the football pitch so Guardiola is unlikely to want to lose him just yet.