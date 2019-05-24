The Premier League’s out of contract stars

As the 2018/19 season finishes, we take a look at some players from the Premier League’s (PL) top six who will be out of contract this summer.

Starting at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has a lot of work today ahead of next season at Old Trafford. The players out of contract this summer at United are Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata. Ashley Young was awarded a one-year contract extension back in February so he will stay on for at least one more year.

Club-captain, Valencia, will be allowed to leave after 10 years at the club, having been signed from Wigan Athletic in 2009.

Herrera is expected to make the move to Paris Saint Germain where he will play alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Mata’s situation remains unclear after he reportedly turned down a one-year extension earlier this month. It is believed that Mata is holding out for a two-year contract to see him through at Old Trafford until he’s 33.

At Arsenal, Unai Emery will be continuing his job at the Emirates without Aaron Ramsey at his disposal. The 28-year-old Welsh international has agreed to a deal with Serie A giants Juventus and will move there this summer.

Emery will also say goodbye to Danny Welbeck who leaves Arsenal five years after his move to The Gunners from Manchester United. Welbeck has endured a torrid time due to injuries in recent years. He has not played first-team football since last November.

Over on Merseyside, it seems that Liverpool will not be renewing Daniel Sturridge’s contract. The injury-prone frontman signed for The Reds under Brendan Rodgers in January 2013 and proved to be a huge hit in his first 18 months at the club. Sturridge was part of Liverpool’s lethal trio, which also consisted of Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling, that almost ended The Reds’ PL title drought in the 2013/14 season.

Jurgen Klopp is also keen to offload Alberto Moreno. The young Spanish left-back is still only 26 and should have the prime years of his career ahead of him. A move back to LaLiga is likely for the former Sevilla defender.

The most interesting player to be running down his contract at Anfield is the club’s vice-captain, James Milner. Now 33, the vastly-experienced midfielder has played a huge part for Klopp’s side again this season. Milner made 44 appearances this season and has also contributed seven goals, mostly from the spot. It would be a huge surprise if Milner is not offered at least a one-year contract extension after such a fine showing again this season.