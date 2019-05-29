This season’s best players from the top 6

In the week of this season’s Champions League and Europa League finals, we take a look back at this season’s best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and attacker from the Premier League’s top six.

Goalkeeper –A couple of years ago this position would have been a ‘gimme’ for Manchester United’s David De Gea. However, a bad dip in form in the last 18 months has seen The Red Devils’ shot-stopper drop down the rankings.

This season, it was a toss-up between the Brazilians Ederson and Alisson. Liverpool and Brazil’s number one, Alisson, won the PL’s Golden Glove award for his 21 clean sheets in the season. Both goalkeepers started all 38 league games for their respective clubs.

In this case, Alisson gets the nod after not only helping Liverpool to their best-ever points tally in the league but also to a second successive CL final – all in his first season with the Merseyside club having just joined from Serie A's AS Roma last summer.

Defender –We really can’t look past Virgil van Dijk here. The Dutch international and Liverpool’s number 4 is a colossus at the back for The Reds. Van Dijk is also extremely highly regarded among his fellow professionals, something that was proved by his winning of this season’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

Rarely has a player ever had such a positive impact on a team as what we’ve seen since Van Dijk’s arrival at Anfield. Liverpool’s defence, once the running joke of English football, was the meanest in the PL this season.

Midfielder –In only his second season at Manchester City, former Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva really showed what he’s capable of as Pep Guardiola’s side battled to their second consecutive PL title.

Silva outshone many of his compatriots with his tireless efforts to unlock stubborn defences. He managed seven goals and seven assists in his 36 league appearances (31 starts).

Forward –Up front, we’ve gone for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former Borussia Dortmund striker managed to grab a share of the Golden Boot award with his 22 PL goals. Aubameyang managed five assists as well, all in just 30 starts and six substitute appearances.

Such an achievement by Aubameyang can be appreciated when you consider that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were the other players on 22 league goals but having made 37 and 35 starts respectively.

This week Aubameyang will hope to add a Europa League winners’ medal to his Golden Boot when Arsenal face Chelsea in Baku.