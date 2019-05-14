Tottenham join summer race for Sessegnon

Tottenham are ready to challenge some of Europe’s top sides in order to secure the services of Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon, reports the Telegraph.

The 18-year-old’s contract expires at the end of next season, meaning this may be the last chance for the London side to cash-in on the highly rated left-winger, who was strongly linked with a move to Spurs last summer too.

However Tottenham face competition from French giants PSG,German side Red Bull Leipzig, and in the Premier League from Manchester United. The figure reported is around £30m.

Fulham have been relegated from the Premier League this term, but the England prospect still managed two goals and six assists in his 29 league starts.