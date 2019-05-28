Valverde set to remain Barcelona boss, claims the latest report

It has been quite an unsettling end to the season for Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde. Ever since his side’s defeat to Liverpool in Champions League, there have been question marks hanging over Valverde’s future at the Catalan club.

Earlier this week, multiple media reports suggested that he could get the sack as soon as this week. However, according to the latest from Spanish radio Cadena Ser, reports of the imminent sacking are false, and the Spaniard is set to stay in his job for the next season.

Valverde has led the Catalans to back-to-back La Liga titles, but his Barcelona sides have been underwhelming in Champions League. Barca’s recent defeat to Valencia in Copa Del Rey final was the most recent blow to Valverde. It was strongly believed that the defeat to Valencia was the last nail in Valverde’s time with the Catalan club. And the likes of Roberto Martinez have also been linked with the job.

However, it appears that Valverde might be staying with the Catalan club for some more time.