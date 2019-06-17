Arsenal struggle to sell unwanted players

It’s a very important summer for Arsenal manager Unai Emery as he attempts to fix his squad ahead of the next season.

Following a rather disappointing end to the last season, the pressure is on the Spaniard and his dealings this summer could go a long way in deciding his future at the club.

However, a meagre £45m transfer budget means that Emery must sell some of his players to facilitate recruitments. Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi are two names who feature prominently on the list. But it doesn’t look like Emery would be able to easily offload the German duo this summer. According to the Sun, Arsenal are yet to find any buyers for both despite making them available in the transfer market.

Ozil was a huge disappointment for the Gunners last season, and it has been obvious for some time that he doesn’t share a friendly relationship with Emery. Additionally, his £350,000/week wages have proved to be a huge problem for the club.

Meanwhile, Mustafi has been put on the transfer list following an error-laden season. The German centre-back was heavily criticized for some of his performances last season.