Arsenal target interested in a move to London & more

Lorient’s young forward Alexis Claude-Maurice is a player in demand this summer transfer window.

According to the report from Sky Sports, a source close to the players has claimed that clubs like Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig, Lyon, Lille, Monaco, Marseille, Sevilla, Brighton, Newcastle United, and West Ham United have registered interest in the player.

However, the same report also mentions that the France U20 international favours a move to Arsenal.

The North London side are also one of the sides wanting to sign him, and reportedly, the Gunners have already made a £14m bid for his services.

In other Arsenal-related news, Napoli have agreed to pay €4m to Arsenal for the signing of David Ospina. The Colombian spent his last season on loan with Napoli, and he was expected to make his move permanent this summer.

Meanwhile, Lucas Torreira won’t be leaving Arsenal this summer. In recent days, multiple reports have claimed of AC Milan’s interest in the midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Sampdoria last summer. However, according to Sky in Italy, the Gunners have no intention to sell Torreira this summer, and this could force Milan to consider Sassuolo’s Stefano Sensi.