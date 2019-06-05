Eriksen wants to leave, agent says ‘not a surprise’

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has admitted that he wishes to start a new challenge this summer.

The Danish midfielder was part of the losing Spurs side in the Champions League final. He has only one year left in his current deal, and it is reported that Real Madrid are interested in his services.

However, he has also claimed that if no suitable offer come for him this summer, he wouldn’t have any problem in signing a new deal.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” Eriksen told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. “I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan. In football you never know when there could be a decision like that. It could be at any point. The best thing is always for it to happen quickly but in football things take time.”

It appears that Eriksen has issued a come-and-get-me and now the ball is in Real Madrid’s court. However, if the Spanish giants come knocking on the door, they are likely to get their man as Spurs can’t afford to lose him for free next summer.

Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots, has also come out and backed his client’s comments. He claimed that Spurs are well-aware of Eriksen’s wishes for long, and it’s not a surprise that he wants to leave the club in the summer.

He told Sky Sports: “This is not a surprise for Spurs. Obviously, we have talked about it earlier with the club. Christian has been honest about his dreams. That’s only to be appreciated, especially from such an altruistic player. The statistics don’t lie.”