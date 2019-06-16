Four clubs that could sign Neymar this summer

The football world is buzzing with the news that Neymar could be allowed to leave his summer. According to Bilel Ghazi of L’Equipe, the Parisian club are open to sell their €222 signing this summer if they receive a suitable offer.

Coming up with a suitable offer for a player who has already been sold for €222m is a huge risk for any club, but it is not everyday that a player of Neymar’s quality becomes available in the market.

Hence, we look at four clubs who could possibly sign Neymar this summer.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have already signed Eden Hazard amongst a number of players. It remains to be seen whether they have enough left in their transfer kitty to finance a move for Neymar. However, club president Florentino Perez hasn’t shied away from spending money before and signing the Brazilian would be a statement of intent, especially after the debacle of the last season.

Manchester United

Both Manchester clubs are capable of affording a player like Neymar. However, the Red Devils need a marquee signing this summer more, and they have been linked with the Brazilian before.

Bayern Munich

Bayern have lost two wide forwards in Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery this summer, and Neymar could be the perfect signing for them. Money is not usually a big problem for the Bundesliga club.

Barcelona

There is always the option of going back to Barcelona. However, the Catalan club are likely to sign Antoine Griezmann this summer, and another forward player might not be on their agenda.