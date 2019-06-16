Have Real Madrid found a solution for Gareth Bale?

Gareth Bale has become a problematic figure at Real Madrid this summer. Following a turbulent season, the Welshman has fallen out of favour with fans, and he also doesn’t figure in the plans of head-coach Zinedine Zidane.

It is apparent that the La Liga giants want to offload the 29-year-old, who is currently on £350,000 wages after tax. However, Los Blancos might find it difficult to sell Bale on a permanent deal this summer.

Premier League sides like Manchester United and Tottenham have refrained from registering their interest in the injury-prone player as his salary could disturb their wage structures.

However, according to the latest report from the Sun, German champions Bayern Munich could be interested in season-long loan for Bale. Bayern have lost Arjen Robben and Frank Ribbery this summer, and they are in the market for a world-class wide player.

Gareth Bale perfectly fits the profile, and Bayern are also ready to pay his entire wages during the loan spell.

Bayern also signed James Rodriguez from Real in an-almost similar deal in 2017. However, they have decided against signing the Colombian on a permanent deal this summer.