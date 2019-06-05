Hazard to cost £88.5m, claims the latest report

Real Madrid and Chelsea have agreed over a transfer fee for Eden Hazard, according to the latest report from the Guardian.

Famous football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the Spanish giants have agreed to pay £88.5m (€100m) plus add-ons to Chelsea for the services of the Belgian star.

The report mentions that following an initial disagreement over the transfer fee, both clubs came to an understanding on Wednesday.

Real Madrid have been in pursuit of Hazard for quite some time, and head-coach Zinedine Zidane is also a fan of the player. Hazard recently helped the West London club lift the Europa League trophy, and after the final he admitted “I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know”.

Hazard has only year left in his current deal, and thus, Chelsea are left with no option but to sell him this summer. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are going through a rebuilding phase, and Hazard could be their top marquee signing this summer.

The Spanish side have already spent significant amount of money in signing Luka Jovic and Eder Militao from Eintracht Frankfurt and Porto this summer.