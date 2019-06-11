Holiday like a Premier League footballer courtesy of Cadbury and Ian Wright

Summers can be cruel for Premier League fans. Lack of football can be devastating, but Premier League fans can make up for it by holidaying like their favourite footballers this summer. Thanks to Cadbury and Ian Wright, you stand a chance to live life like a Premier League footballer, travel to the US and also take a Premier League trip to Europe this summer.

Cadbury is offering fans a football lifeline with their You’re Off competition which offers winners a chance to go on an amazing football themed holiday. This week’s prize includes a trip to the US to watch a game in the Premier League fan-zone with a Premier League trip to Europe up for grabs the week after.

To celebrate the launch of the competition, Cadbury has teamed up with Ian Wright to create The Guide to Holidaying like a Premier League Footballer. The guide is a useful tool for fans looking to get the most out of their summer break, offering a true insight as to what a footballer’s holiday is really like.

In modern times, football fans can often get the glimpses of the private lives of their favourite footballers, including their holidays. However, there is a lot that never comes out on Instagram. Hence, Cadbury has partnered with Wright to reveal all the secret tips and tricks to holiday like a Premier League footballer. Wright played seven seasons in Premier League, and he is rightfully considered as a legend in the league. He was also a part of the 1996-97 Premier League winning Arsenal side.

In this guide, Wright draws from his personal experiences as a Premier League footballer to make sure that you learn all the secrets. This must-read guide also contains contributions from other Premier League legends.

You can also put this guide into use by entering the You’re Off Competition. If you are already suffering from football-withdrawal and can’t wait to go on a holiday to get over it, then the Cadbury’s end-of-the-season competition could be the perfect opportunity.

To participate in the contest, you just need to buy a Cadbury bar – Wispa, Boost, Double Decker, Crunchie and Twirl – and enter the barcode on youreoff.cadburyfc.com. Five participants could win fantastic football holidays this summer. These holidays are designed keeping Premier League footballers in mind so that the lucky winners could fully experience the lives of their football idols.

Premier League legend and Cadbury Ambassador Ian Wright says “Over the years I’ve been fortunate enough to go on some amazing summer holidays which have allowed me to really understand what makes a footballer’s holiday so great. Hopefully, the guide will come of use to football fans, especially those lucky enough to win the chance to go on a Premier League holiday with Cadbury through their You’re Off promotion.”

Even if you don’t end up winning, you can still take away some valuable holiday advice from Wright’s guide.