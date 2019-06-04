Juventus ready to push for a swap-deal for Paul Pogba

The rumours linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a return to Juventus continue to intensify every day.

A report from the Guardian has claimed that the Old Lady are very much interested in signing the midfielder, and they have already made contact with United.

The French midfielder joined United from Juventus in a £93.2m deal in 2016. The report adds that the Serie A club are not in a position to cough up that kind of money. Hence, they are likely to offer one of Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro or Douglas Costa as part of a swap deal. Pogba is also said to be interested in joining the Italian champions, but it is still not clear whether United would be willing to sell their star player.

Juventus’ interest in Pogba has also been confirmed by the Italian media. Sky in Italy has claimed that Juventus have already started negotiations with the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

Furthermore, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has indicated that the Turin club remain open to re-signing Pogba from United.