Manchester United chase defenders with Premier League experience

One of the top priorities for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer this summer is to fix up his leaky defence.

Last season, not many United defenders manage to make a mark, and it appears that the club has decided to target defenders with Premier League experience this summer.

Firstly, United have been strongly linked with Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United have already seen a £40m bid rejected by Palace, but they are hopeful that a deal can be reached soon. The English youngster is also said to be keen on joining United.

The Red Devils are also hot in pursuit of Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire. United unsuccessfully tried to sign Maguire last summer, but they are determined to get their man this time. According to the Sun, United chief Ed Woodward is prepared to match Leicester’s £80m valuation for their player. Another report has mentioned that United are also prepared to offer Eric Bailly or Marcus Rojo as part of a deal for Maguire.

United have also registered interest in West Ham United defender Issa Diop. Sky Sports claims the Red Devils are prepared to offer £45m and a player in exchange for the 22-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Toulouse for £22m last summer.