Manchester United face multiple disappointments in transfer window

Manchester United have seen their second bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka rejected by Crystal Palace.

According to Sky Sports, United’s second bid was worth up to £50, including £15 in add-ons. The Eagles reportedly want something between £45m-£50m up front for the 21-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether United would go back with an improved third bid or would they shift focus elsewhere. A recent report from the Sun has claimed that United have identified PSV right-back Denzel Dumfries as a back up to Wan-Bissaka.

United were also linked with West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop last week. However, it doesn’t look like they would taste any success in this pursuit this summer.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sports, the Hammers have no intentions of selling the 22-year-old this window. Diop joined the Hammers from Toulouse in a £22m and enjoyed an impressive first season in Premier League.

.@WestHamUtd no interest in selling Issa Diop to Man Utd or anyone else. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, United also find themselves fighting to keep Paul Pogba at club this summer. The Frenchman has already expressed his desire to leave the club this summer, and the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in his services. However, the Red Devils still expect the Frenchman to stay at the club beyond the summer.