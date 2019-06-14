Manchester United transfer news: Wan-Bissaka, Bale and more

Manchester United have received encouraging news in their pursuit of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to Sky Sports, Wan-Bissaka favours a move to Old Trafford this summer. United’s interest in the Palace right-back is not a fresh news, and reportedly, they have already seen their initial bid of £40m rejected by the Eagles.

However, the Red Devils are expected to go back with a better bid for the England U21 international. They are also keeping tabs on PSG’s Thomas Meunier and Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier.

Meanwhile, United have no interest in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. United have previously tried to sign the Welshman on multiple occasions, and he is available in the market this summer. But, his age and his current salary of £500,000 mean that he is no longer a lucrative option to the Red Devils.

Another player who might not be donning United jersey is midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a return to Juventus this summer. According to Sky Sports in Italy, Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici has held official talks with United official regarding a potential transfer for Pogba.