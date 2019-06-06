Most Exciting Football-Themed Slots to Get You in the Mood

There’s a surprising number of football slots released by various developers over the years. In this post, we will describe our favourite ones, based on their overall quality, features and gameplay bonuses.

Play them while waiting for a match you’ve just bet on or a new season to start in your favourite football league. If you stick to the best slots around, they’ll help you get right in the mood before the referee’s whistle.

4 Best Football Slots

Bicicleta Champion’s Goal Hugo Goal Foxin’ Wins Football Fever

1. Bicicleta Slot by Yggdrasil

Bicicleta isn’t a cycling-themed game. Instead, it refers to the bicycle kick and is as spectacular as the move itself when used by the best forwards.

It features two ways to trigger 8 – 24 free spins that have sticky wild stacks and big win potential. The symbols on the reels include various footballer portraits and special symbols such as wilds.

The game has 25 paylines and allows bets from 25p to £100. The maximum win per single spin is 250x your bet. The soundtrack includes football stadium ambience, which will get you in the right mind-set in moments.

2. Champion’s Goal Slot by Elk Studios

If you like the Champions League, you’ll also enjoy Champion’s Goal slot as it’s based on the league itself. Not only that, it earns the name by offering an amazing £200,000 max win.

It’s a five-reel slot with a unique feature. It pays both ways, but only on certain colour-coded symbols. All of them are either red or blue. The blue ones pay from left to right, as usual. The red ones, however, only pay from the right side of the grid.

Aside from that, this exciting game has cascading symbols, free spins and 5x multipliers after the first avalanche. Most importantly, a decent RTP ensures that these features can actually be triggered on a regular basis.

3. Hugo Goal Slot by Play’n GO

Hugo is one of the most popular Play’n GO mobile slots UKplayers have ever played. For this reason, Hugo Goal was released as a sequel. Similar to the original game, it simultaneously offers new features and especially appeals to football fans.

It has some truly exciting football-themed features like:

Action Replay

Free Kick

Penalty Shoot-Out

The last feature is our favourite as it has a maximum prize of 800x your bet. It’s a 3×3 game with stacked symbols, re-spins and bonus features with guaranteed wins.

Hugo symbol is wild and replaces all other symbols on any of the five available paylines. With an invigorating soundtrack, it’s great fun to play and you can do it for just 5p per spin.

4. Foxin’ Wins Football Fever by NextGen

Foxin’ Wins is an even more popular brand than Hugo. In the Football Fever slot, the foxes come to a football stadium to put some footballs in the net.

The gameplay itself is very similar to other Foxin’ Wins titles. There’s the Superbet option, random wilds, cash prizes and free spins. The maximum win is 2,000x per spin, which is why we had to add this game to our selection.

Besides, it’s essentially a slot that has kept the players spinning for many years. Since it now has a football theme attached to it, it should prove a perfect choice to wager on while you’re waiting for the real game to kick off.