Report: Liverpool’s main man to turn down the new deal

German manager Jurgen Klopp has been quite a revelation in his current role at Liverpool.

Klopp didn’t take long to become a fan-favourite at Anfield following his appointment in 2015. In the last four years, Klopp has transformed the club and have reinstalled them as one of the best European sides. Liverpool’s recent Champions League success has only enhanced his reputation. Besides winning their sixth Champions League title, the Reds also registered their record point-total in 2018-19 Premier League. Hence, it’s no surprise that Liverpool’s management wants to extend Klopp’s contract.

Klopp’s current deal expires in 2022, but according to a report from BBC, the Merseyside club are very keen on extending his deal.

It could be the best thing for the club’s future if they can convince their manager to extend his current deal. However, according to ESPN, it might be easier said than done.

ESPN FC claims that the German manager might opt for a year’s sabbatical when his current deal expires in 2022. The report also claims that the club owners share a very special relationship with Klopp, and they don’t intend to put pressure on him to sign a new deal.