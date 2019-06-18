Tottenham transfer news: target available for right price, but midfielder might leave

It’s not news that Tottenham have identified Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as their top target this transfer window.

Last week, it was reported that the Ligue 1 club have turned down a Tottenham bid in the region of £60m. However, Spurs still remain in pursuit of the midfielder, and they have received some encouraging news on their chase.

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that he would allow Ndombele to leave this summer, but only at a right price. He also revealed that a number of clubs are interested in the 22-year-old.

He told L’Equipe: “Nothing is decided for Tanguy Ndombele. We have lots of offers but they do not come up to the price we feel is right.”

The French are reportedly holding out for a transfer fee between £65m and £70m for their player.

Meanwhile, Spurs are facing an uphill battle to keep Christian Eriksen at the club. The Dane, who has only one year left in his contract, has already expressed his desire to leave Spurs this summer. La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Eriksen, and according to the Sun, Real have already started working on a proposal to bring him to Madrid.

The report says that Real Madrid are ready to offer £45million and midfielder Dani Ceballos in exchange of Eriksen. The North London club have been previously linked with the Spaniard.