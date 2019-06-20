UEFA Champions League 2019 & Europa League 2019 Draw – UK Teams & Their Opponents

Even though football season ended less than one month ago, we are not far away from UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualifiers. Two English clubs Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC have won these competitions in the previous campaign. There was a draw made today in Nyon, France and below you can find out all opponents for UK clubs.

Celtic Will Host The Champions Of Bosnia & Herzegovina

The Bhoys conquered the Scottish Premiership once again in season 2018/2019. They defended the title without any issues, having won 87 points in 38 games. The big city rivals Glasgow Rangers were far more competitive side this time, but still, they were nine points short. Celtic have failed to achieve any significant result in the European competitions recently. They made it to Europa League playoffs after winning 9 points in Group B with Salzburg, RB Leipzig, and Rosenborg. However, they ran into Valencia CF and got defeated easily.

Neil Lennon will try to get the squad into the UCL groups this season, and the first match is scheduled for 9th July in Scotland. They will host the champions of Bosnia & Herzegovina, team Sarajevo. The Scottish side is a heavy favorite to advance! Last year’s UCL adventures started with comfortable victories against FC Alashkert and Rosenborg. AEK Athens was the team who knocked out Celtic last year.

The champions of Northern Ireland, Linfield will play against Rosenborg, while The New Saints are still waiting for the preliminary round to finish before knowing the name of their opponents.

Europa League Draw – The Preliminary Round

This year’s finals are going to be held in Gdansk, Poland. There are three teams from the UK participating in the Preliminary Round, scheduled for 27th June and 4th July. This draw was completed on 11th June, and all teams participating are already in the process of preparing and playing friendly matches.

Cardiff MU (WAL) will make a trip to Luxembourg to face Progres FC. The second draw determined that the winner of this match will face Cork City, runners up from the Irish Premier League.

Ballymena (NIR) host NSI from the Faroe Islands and finally we have a small UK derby going on in Wales. Barry Town will welcome Cliftonville.

EL First Qualifying Round – Kilmarnock To Face Connah’s Quay

The remaining three Scottish teams are big favorites to make it to the Second Qualifying Round. The first one that got drawn was Aberdeen. The 4th placed team from the Premiership Season 2018/2019 should have an easy task, at least on paper. They will lock horns with RoPS Rovaniemi, a team from Finland which ended their domestic campaign in 2nd position. The current odds on Aberdeen’s victory are 1/5 according to BettingSitesOnline.

Kilmarnock’s fans are surely satisfied with the things achieved in the previous campaign. Eventually, they were 3rd, which is the best result in the last decade. When it comes to the European path, Killies will have a short trip to Flintshire, Wales. Connah’s Quay Nomads will be the opponent standing between them and UEL Second Qualifying Round.

Glasgow Rangers are going to play in this round as well, but it is still unknown which opponent they are going to face. The Gers will travel to either Prishtina (Kosovo) or St Julia (Gibraltar), depending on the winner of this clash.