UEFA President reveals plans of big change in UCL final allocation policy

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has revealed that he intends to change the policy to select the venue for the UEFA Champions League final.

While speaking at the Oxford University, Ceferin said that UCL finals should only be held at four-five biggest stadiums in Europe, such as Wembley Stadium.

He said, via Daily Mail, “We had 62,000 tickets in Madrid and 980,000 requests. If we would play for example in Wembley, we would have 30,000 more [tickets].

“Probably that as a top, top, top event should be played only at the top venues.”

He also lambasted Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea over their objections to Baku as the venue for their Europa League final. Local fans of both sides had to endure multiple problems in reaching Baku, and as a result both failed to sell their share of tickets. Furthermore, Arsenal player Henrikh Mkhitaryan didn’t travel to for the final due to his Armenian heritage.

It is very likely to further anger fans of both clubs, but Ceferin sternly defended UEFA’s decision to keep the final in the capital of Azerbaijan.

He said: “Whenever we have English clubs, whenever we have complaints, they’re mad! You don’t help yourself in the popularity within European football with that.

“If somebody asks me why we played in Baku, I would say: ‘People live there. Homo sapiens live there.’

“They had to watch the game at 11pm because of the time difference but nobody complained.

“If we have two Azerbaijani teams playing in London nobody would complain. They would come and play without any problems.

“We decided a year and a half ago that we play in Baku, which has a modern stadium of 70,000. I think there is only one stadium in England that is bigger.

“So, you should see the happiness, the humbleness of people when they see live the superstars they like.

“We have to develop football everywhere not England, Germany only.”