Arsenal close to two signings, bid confirmed

According to the latest reports, Arsenal are inching closer to two major signings in the transfer window.

Reports emanating from Spain claims that the Gunners are set to complete a year-long loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The loan deal wouldn’t include any purchase option.

The 22-year-old was also linked with a move to Tottenham, but major Spain publications AS and MARCA are reporting that the player prefers to work under Unai Emery at Arsenal.

As per another report, the Gunners are close to wrap up the signing of winger Everton Soares from Gremio. Reliable Brazilian football source UOL has claimed that Arsenal could finalize a deal for an estimated €28m + €12m add-ons.

The 23-year-old was adjudged man of the match in the final of the recently concluded Copa America and also picked up the Golden Boot trophy. His signing could mean the end of Arsenal’s interest in Crystal Palace wide man Wilfried Zaha.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that the Scottish champions have turned down Arsenal’s second bid for Kieran Tierney.

Lennon also issued a warning to the Gunners that Celtic have no need to sell their star player, and they wouldn’t budge from their asking price.

Lennon said: “The club’s valuation of Kieran has not been met and until then we don’t have a discussion to make.”

When asked if he expects a third bid, Lennon said: “I don’t know what Arsenal’s financial state is. I know what ours is and we are quite comfortable with the situation at the moment.

“There has been a second bid, the bid has been rejected and it’s as you were.”

It has been suggested that Celtic are dissatisfied with payment structure offered by the Gunners. Arsenal are expected to go back with an improved third offer for the Scotsman.