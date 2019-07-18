Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter lodge bids for Ligue 1 star

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe is one of the hottest prospects this summer, and there is no dearth of interest in his services.

French publication L’Equipe, via GFFN, has claimed that Liverpool, Arsenal and Inter Milan have lodged firm bids for the Ivorian player. There is no mention of measures of bids, but the 24-year-old is reportedly valued at £70m.

Pepe scored 22 goals for Lille last season, and he was instrumental in their return to Champions League football.

Arsenal are desperately looking for a wide player this summer, and they have been linked with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Ryan Fraser, Everton Soares etc. Pepe would be guaranteed first-team football in North London, and he could be a real coup for the Gunners. However, the lack of Champions League football could play a detriment for Arsenal’s hopes.

There is no such problem at Liverpool, who are likely to contest for all major silverware in the upcoming season. However, Pepe would have to compete with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for a spot in Klopp’s starting eleven.