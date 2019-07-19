Arsenal set to complete double-signing – Report

Arsenal are confident of signing Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos this summer, according to the latest report from Sky Sports.

The Gunners have already seen their two bids turned down for the Celtic left-back. Arsenal are expected to go back with a third bid, and according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Seth, they are confident of getting their man.

Arsenal have also been linked with a loan move for Dani Ceballos, and their prospects of getting the midfielder looks good too.

“I’m led to believe there’s growing confidence Arsenal can get the deals for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney over the line,” Sheth told The Transfer Show.

“Tierney on a permanent deal if they can sort out the structure of payment. Ceballos on loan because he sees his long-term future at Real Madrid, but he wants to get more game time now to impress Zinedine Zidane.”

Arsenal’s latest bid for Tierney was reportedly worth £25m, which supposedly matched Celtic’s asking price. However, the Hoops turned down the bid as they found the payment structure unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have made significant progress in their pursuit of Ceballos. Arsenal were reportedly in battle with their local rivals Tottenham in the pursuit of the 22-year-old, but it appears that the Gunners are leading the chase currently.

Ceballos will fill the place vacated by Aaron Ramsey in Unai Emery’s squad. The deal is not expected to include any purchase option as Ceballos still sees his long-term future with his current club.